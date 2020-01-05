Global  

Rain brings brief respite in Australian bushfire crisis

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
A second day of light rain brought relief for firefighters battling bushfires that have killed 24 people across southeastern Australia, but hot, windy conditions are expected to return later in the week, officials warned on Monday.
News video: 'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis

'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis 00:44

 Naomi Watts has been left "heartbroken" by the bushfire crisis in Australia and urged her followers to "pray for rain" as firefighters continue to struggle to contain the blaze.

Naomi Watts Prays for Rain Amid Australia's 'Horrendous' Bushfire

The 'Gypsy' actress is devastated by Australia's bushfire crisis that destroyed the wildlife in the country, urging her online followers to pray for rain.
