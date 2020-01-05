Killing Of Iranian Commander Sends Message To North Korea – Analysis

By Christy Lee U.S. efforts to deal with Iran in the coming days could divert its attention from Pyongyang, meanwhile the killing of Iran’s top military general by the U.S. could prompt North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to reassess how willing the U.S. is to use force, experts said. “North Korea may get put on the back ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mixed reaction from lawmakers after Iran briefing Republican U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, after being briefed by senior administration officials on the killing of a top Iranian commander, said, 'it was time to take him out', but Democratic Rep... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32Published 6 hours ago Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not want to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander defense Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed the killing of Qassim Soleimani, the leader of Iran's...

WorldNews 6 days ago



Israel puts military on heightened alert after U.S. killing of Iranian commander Israel put its military on heightened alert on Friday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a trip abroad after the U.S. killing of Iranian commander...

Reuters 6 days ago





Tweets about this