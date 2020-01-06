Trump, Johnson discuss situation in Iran, Iraq - White House
Monday, 6 January 2020 (
10 hours ago)
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, discussing the current situation in Iraq and Iran, the White House said in a statement.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chamber's leaders continued a dispute over whether top White House aides will be called as witnesses. Jillian Kitchener has more. Stalemate in Senate over Trump impeachment 01:58
