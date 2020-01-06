Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump, Johnson discuss situation in Iran, Iraq - White House

Reuters India Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, discussing the current situation in Iraq and Iran, the White House said in a statement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Stalemate in Senate over Trump impeachment

Stalemate in Senate over Trump impeachment 01:58

 The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chamber's leaders continued a dispute over whether top White House aides will be called as witnesses. Jillian Kitchener has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum with rare condition eats a tub of baby powder a day [Video]Mum with rare condition eats a tub of baby powder a day

A mum has rare condition which has seen her spend £8,000 -- on eating a tub of Johnson's Baby Talcum Powder A DAY. Lisa Anderson, 44, started eating the powder 15 years ago when she felt the urge..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’ [Video]Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’

Boris Johnson has broken his silence on the killing of Iran General Qassem Soleimani. Mr Johnson accused General Qassem Soleimani of being “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump, U.K.'s Johnson discuss situation in Iran, Iraq: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, discussing the current situation in Iraq and Iran, the White House said in a...
Reuters

Trump, UK's Johnson discuss situation in Iran, Iraq -White House - Reuters News

Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com


Tweets about this

Sankung_Jay

Sankung Jay RT @SkyNews: "What's happened with the assassination of Soleimani will be a hammer blow to those who are trying to get loved ones home." @… 20 seconds ago

ana_captures

ana_captures 👑🍀🌸🍃 RT @SkyNews: "I don't think there will be a war because neither Iran nor the US wants a war, or can afford a war." @Jeremy_Hunt says the b… 2 minutes ago

pzw123

Paul Williams #GTTO #Vegan Trump tells Johnson how high to jump. Trump and Johnson discuss situation in Iraq and Iran as Middle East tensions… https://t.co/ibD9vDr6LQ 12 minutes ago

marshalalison

Minister RT @SkyNews: Trump and Johnson discuss situation in Iraq and Iran as Middle East tensions rise https://t.co/q2kWTgSJuH 13 minutes ago

MumbaiBloke

Mumbai bloke RT @SkyNews: "At what point do we stop Iran continuing its foreign policy exploits of interfering in other countries?" @Tobias_Ellwood sa… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.