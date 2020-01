U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, discussing the current situation in Iraq and Iran, the White House said in a statement.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources US President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctions US President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctions Credit: Euronews English Duration: 07:17Published 2 hours ago Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’ Boris Johnson has broken his silence on the killing of Iran General Qassem Soleimani. Mr Johnson accused General Qassem Soleimani of being “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published 14 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump tells Erdogan foreign interference complicating Libya: White House U.S. President Donald Trump told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Thursday that outsiders were complicating the situation in Libya, the White...

Reuters 4 days ago



Trump spoke with Iraqi PM on need to protect Americans: White House President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi and emphasized the need to protect U.S. personnel and facilities, the White...

Reuters 6 days ago





Tweets about this