Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; Trump threatens sanctions

Reuters India Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Iraq's parliament called on Sunday for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows against the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general, and President Donald Trump doubled down on threats to target Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates.
News video: Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans 02:18

 Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East. Jonah Green has more.

Iraqi parliament approves measure ending foreign troop presence [Video]Iraqi parliament approves measure ending foreign troop presence

Iraq's parliament on Sunday called on all foreign troops to be ordered out after the United States killed a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad. Zachary Goelman..

Can Iraq defend its sovereignty if foreign troops leave? [Video]Can Iraq defend its sovereignty if foreign troops leave?

Can Iraq defend its sovereignty if foreign troops leave?

Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; U.S. urges leaders to reconsider

Iraq's parliament called on Sunday for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave amid a growing backlash against the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military...
Rival Shi'ite leaders in Iraq call for U.S. troop expulsion in rare show of unity

Rival Shi'ite political leaders on Friday called for American troops to be expelled from Iraq after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed a senior Iranian general,...
