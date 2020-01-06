Global  

Students, youth wing of pro-ruling party outfit clash in Delhi

Reuters India Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Clashes broke out late on Sunday between students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who were protesting against a fee hike, and youth wing members of a group closely tied to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), injuring over a dozen people, witnesses and officials said.
