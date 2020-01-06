Global  

Australia races to evacuate stranded as bushfires take a breather

Al Jazeera Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Australia's fire season started even before summer had begun and has destroyed more than 5 million hectares of bush.
Cooler temperatures bring Australia some respite from bushfires [Video]Cooler temperatures bring Australia some respite from bushfires

Military deployed as communities assess damage from Saturday's ferocious blazes and temperatures expected to rise again.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

Good On Ya': Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Donated $500,000 To Australia's Fire Service [Video]Good On Ya': Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Donated $500,000 To Australia's Fire Service

Actress Nicole Kidman and singer-songwriter Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to the Australian fire service. According to Business Insider, the married couple's gesture is an effort to help with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


