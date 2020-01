Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Ricky Gervais kicked off the Golden Globes by telling the audience his fifth time hosting would be his last, then proceeded to deliver an expletive-laced skewering of Hollywood’s elites. True to his reputation, Gervais opened the show on Sunday with a mix of evisceration and exasperation, pretending to confuse Joe […] 👓 View full article