Russell Crowe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge win Golden Globes for TV
Monday, 6 January 2020 () BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Fox News Channel architect Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice,” drawing Australia’s disastrous fires into Sunday’s ceremony from thousands of miles away. Crowe was kept from attending because “he’s protecting his family from the devastating bush fires,” said presenter Jennifer […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Australian communities battling wildfires were given several messages of support at the Golden Globes, with Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com •E! Online •Sify •Just Jared
