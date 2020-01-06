Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Russell Crowe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge win Golden Globes for TV

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Fox News Channel architect Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice,” drawing Australia’s disastrous fires into Sunday’s ceremony from thousands of miles away. Crowe was kept from attending because “he’s protecting his family from the devastating bush fires,” said presenter Jennifer […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Fleabag' Creator and Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks 2020 Golden Globe Win

'Fleabag' Creator and Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks 2020 Golden Globe Win 03:02

 'Fleabag' Creator and Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks 2020 Golden Globe Win

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO). Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Actor TV — Drama Brian Cox,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Which British stars are nominated for Golden Globes? [Video]Which British stars are nominated for Golden Globes?

The nominations for the 77th Golden Globe awards have been announced, with several British stars receiving recognition.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Golden Globes 2020: Russell Crowe sends out message on climate change

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actor Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe for his portrayal as late Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes in "The Loudest Voice", but he...
Sify Also reported by •SBSJust JaredMashableFOXNews.comThe AgeUSATODAY.com

Well-wishes to Australia sent from Golden Globe stage

NEW YORK (AP) — Australian communities battling wildfires were given several messages of support at the Golden Globes, with Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comE! OnlineSifyJust Jared

Tweets about this

maslacxrda

maria clara RT @Variety: Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals she'll be auctioning off her #GoldenGlobes suit to raise money for Australian wildfire relief htt… 17 seconds ago

Thass283

Thass RT @trtworld: Russell Crowe wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited TV Series or Movie, sends a statement saying "the tragedy unfoldi… 13 minutes ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews Russell Crowe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge win Golden Globes for TV https://t.co/0CRJ1MBEMd https://t.co/wOkXt994pL 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.