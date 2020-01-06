Global  

'Return to right path' Beijing's new envoy tells Hong Kong

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Beijing's new top envoy to Hong Kong said he hoped the protest ravaged city would "return to the right path" as he took up his post on Monday. Luo Huining replaced Wang Zhimin as head of Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong - the most significant personnel change by China since violent pro-democracy protests erupted in the city nearly seven months ago.
