Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad vowed in remarks aired Monday to take revenge as Tehran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the slaying. Esmail Ghaani’s threat comes as the blowback over the U.S. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’

Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’ 00:50

 Boris Johnson has broken his silence on the killing of Iran General Qassem Soleimani. Mr Johnson accused General Qassem Soleimani of being “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not lament his death” in a statement.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal [Video]Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

Trump vows to hit 52 sites if Iran retaliates [Video]Trump vows to hit 52 sites if Iran retaliates

U.S. President Donald Trump says he&apos;s ready to strike 52 sites in Iran if the country retaliates over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for U.S. killing

Esmail Ghaani’s threat comes as the blowback over the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani mounted Sunday with Iraq’s parliament calling for...
Hindu

Trump claims Soleimani 'got caught' plotting to kill more Americans and claims general was hated in Iran

Donald Trump says that Iran general Qassem Soleimani was "caught" as he was "plotting to kill" many Americans, after years of anti-US military actions that have...
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

reniparker

reni parker RT @ABC: Weeping amid wails from crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners, Iran's supreme leader prays over remains of top Iranian genera… 49 seconds ago

ChukwudubemIgb1

Chukwudubem Igboke RT @TimesofIsrael: Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing https://t.co/vFpBvtCP8e 1 minute ago

JimPolk

Jim Polk 🇺🇸 RT @LucyTrumplican: Iran’s general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing https://t.co/KjY2rGXkBq #FoxNews 4 minutes ago

MelissaDownie1

Melissa Downie RT @Thomas1774Paine: General Replacing Soleimani Was Named Terrorist Entity By Obama Administration, Bragged U.S. Troops Have Suffered More… 5 minutes ago

trustnoonekdp

Kelly Poulin RT @ABC: Iranian general who replaced leader killed by U.S. airstrike in Baghdad vows to take revenge. https://t.co/R44IrzypiX 6 minutes ago

AnnaharEn

Annahar English #Iran general replacing #Soleimani vows revenge for #US killing https://t.co/S7byn0evTl 7 minutes ago

lenixtweet

J. Hicks Never forget you were present when they announced this. And never ever forget what orange doofus caused this. https://t.co/NHigWhMMGN 12 minutes ago

DTSutton

David Thomas Sutton An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad vowed to take revenge as Tehran ab… https://t.co/iZHuIPwfZt 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.