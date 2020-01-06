Global  

Massive plume of Australian bushfire smoke moves from New Zealand to Chile

New Zealand Herald Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Massive plume of Australian bushfire smoke moves from New Zealand to ChileBushfire smoke has moved from New Zealand and made its way across the Pacific and into the Latin American country of Chile.Satellite images show the huge plume of smoke blanketing the Pacific after wind trajectories from the southeast...
News video: Australian Bushfire Smoke Has Turned Glaciers In New Zealand Brown

Australian Bushfire Smoke Has Turned Glaciers In New Zealand Brown 00:54

 One expert said it could increase glacial melt by 30%.

Recent related news from verified sources

Smoke and dust from Australian bushfires spotted over Chile more than 11,000km away

Smoke and dust from Australian bushfires spotted over Chile more than 11,000km awaySmoke and dust from the Australian bushfires have been spotted over Chile, South America, more than 11,000 from the blazes.The distance travelled by the smoke...
New Zealand Herald

Australian bushfire cloud visible in Chile and Argentina

The cloud of smoke caused by raging bushfires in Australia has been spotted more than 12,000 kilometers away in Chile and Argentina, weather authorities in the...
Japan Today


