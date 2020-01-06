Global  

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sticks to plan to deploy forces to Middle East

Hindu Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
At a televised news conference on Monday, the Prime Minister called on nations involved to make diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and avoid further escalation
Recent related news from verified sources

Abe sticks to plan to deploy SDF to Middle East

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe repeated his plans to deploy the Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East to ensure the safety of its ships, even as tensions...
Japan Today

Abe pledges reforms, successful Olympics in New Year's statement

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Wednesday to promote reforms in Japan, ranging from social security to the Constitution, while expressing his hope to...
Japan Today


