Harvey Weinstein criminal trial set to start in New York

France 24 Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein's high-profile sex crimes trial opens on Monday, more than two years after a slew of allegations against the once-mighty Hollywood producer triggered the #MeToo movement that led to the downfall of dozens of powerful men.
News video: Criminal Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Begins This Week

Criminal Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Begins This Week 00:27

 Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is due in court Monday before the start of his criminal trial.

Nike Wants Its Execs To Steer Clear Of Michael Avenatti Trial [Video]Nike Wants Its Execs To Steer Clear Of Michael Avenatti Trial

Reuters reports Nike Inc is asking a judge, "Just Not Do It." The sportswear giant asked a judge to block Michael Avenatti from having five of its sports marketing officials testify at his criminal..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

The challenges with selecting a jury for Harvey Weinstein [Video]The challenges with selecting a jury for Harvey Weinstein

As former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes to trial on rape charges next week in Manhattan, lawyers will need to keep an eye out for jurors who want to use the case to make a statement about sexual..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published


Harvey Weinstein’s Criminal Trial Starts Monday – Here’s What to Expect

Harvey Weinstein’s Criminal Trial Starts Monday – Here’s What to ExpectHarvey Weinstein’s criminal trial in New York County’s Supreme Court will begin on Monday — over two years after The New York Times and The New Yorker...
The Wrap

Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial to begin in New York: What you need to know

What will happen at Harvey Weinstein's sex-crime trial when it opens Jan. 6? Everyone will be watching.
USATODAY.com

