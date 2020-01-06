Global  

Supporters Of Venezuela's Maduro Try To Seize Control Of Legislature

NPR Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Opposition lawmakers, including rival head of state Juan Guaidó, were blocked by security forces from attending a National Assembly session, enabling loyalists of the president to elect a new leader.
