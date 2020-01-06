Global  

Main accused in Nankana Sahib vandalism held in Pakistan

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020
The main accused, identified as Imran, in the recent vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan has been arrested and charged with anti-terrorism act, a top official said on Monday. According to media reports, a violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday. A team of police had to intervene briskly to control the situation.
News video: BJP, SAD question Congress, Navjot’s silence over Nankana Sahib incident

BJP, SAD question Congress, Navjot’s silence over Nankana Sahib incident 05:12

 Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed Congress for being silent on Nankana Sahib incident. Harsimrat questioned why Rahul Gandhi wasn’t responding to vandalism in Pakistan’s Gurdwara. Speaking to ANI she said, “It is highly shameful tha

Main accused in Nankana Sahib vandalism held

The main accused, identified as Imran, in the recent vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan has been arrested and charged with anti-terrorism act, a top...
IndiaTimes

India condemns vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan

India has expressed concern at the vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, where members of the minority Sikh community have...
IndiaTimes


