Main accused in Nankana Sahib vandalism held in Pakistan
Monday, 6 January 2020 () The main accused, identified as Imran, in the recent vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan has been arrested and charged with anti-terrorism act, a top official said on Monday. According to media reports, a violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday. A team of police had to intervene briskly to control the situation.
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed Congress for being silent on Nankana Sahib incident. Harsimrat questioned why Rahul Gandhi wasn’t responding to vandalism in Pakistan’s Gurdwara. Speaking to ANI she said, “It is highly shameful tha