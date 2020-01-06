Main accused in Nankana Sahib vandalism held in Pakistan

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The main accused, identified as Imran, in the recent vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan has been arrested and charged with anti-terrorism act, a top official said on Monday. According to media reports, a violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday. A team of police had to intervene briskly to control the situation.


