Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel U.S. Troops, Trump Threatens Sanctions

NPR Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Amid the fallout of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed an Iranian general, the Iraqi parliament voted to oust U.S. troops stationed in Iraq. President Trump threatened Iraq with sanctions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iraqi parliament approves measure ending foreign troop presence

Iraqi parliament approves measure ending foreign troop presence 01:49

 Iraq's parliament on Sunday called on all foreign troops to be ordered out after the United States killed a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad. Zachary Goelman reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Can Iraq defend its sovereignty if foreign troops leave? [Video]Can Iraq defend its sovereignty if foreign troops leave?

Can Iraq defend its sovereignty if foreign troops leave?

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:03Published

U.S. troops sent to the middle east [Video]U.S. troops sent to the middle east

US troops depart from Fort Bragg this morning for the Middle East as tensions and protest mount in Iraq and Iran following the Thursday airstrike that killed a top Iranian General. Meanwhile anti-war..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel U.S. Troops, President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran

The Iranian government announced Sunday it would no longer abide by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018.
CBS 2

Iraq wants foreign troops out after Qassem Soleimani's death; Trump threatens sanctions

Iraq wants foreign troops out after Qassem Soleimani's death; Trump threatens sanctionsIraq's parliament called on Sunday for the US and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows against the US killing of a top Iranian general, and...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DianaEverington

Diana Mitchell Launt RT @foreigncorr1: So, Iraqi Parliament votes to expel US troops. In one fell swoop Trump has made it more difficult to combat a resurgent I… 5 seconds ago

USA_Anne711

❤️🇺🇸Anne🇺🇸❤️ RT @CattHarmony: American people don't want our troops to be in Iraq anyway; we did it as a favor to the Iraqi people. Now, Iraq wants to c… 1 minute ago

Miggie707947

miggie RT @NPR: Within a matter of hours: • The Iraqi parliament voted to oust U.S. forces • The U.S. said it would halt its fight against ISIS i… 1 minute ago

Genesis_2060

Phel RT @dwnews: BREAKING: Iraqi parliament votes to remove US troops from Iraq. https://t.co/1A1MLwYSka 2 minutes ago

DarkZeratul

Walter White© RT @Scaramucci: Iranian people were turning on regime, now marching in millions to mourn Soleimani and rail against US. Iraqi parliament v… 2 minutes ago

Mikeeld7

Mike Eld RT @KatrinaNation: Iraq PM says Soleimani was in Iraq for mediation efforts— Trump Faces Swift Backlash for Killing Soleimani as Iraqi Parl… 3 minutes ago

ApriaMalita

Apria Brown New story on NPR: Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel U.S. Troops, Trump Threatens Sanctions https://t.co/I5OV8JoLzx 3 minutes ago

AmeenuAym

@AMIAYM ®General Straight Talking RT @kakra68: Breaking News: IRAQI PARLIAMENT VOTES TO EXPEL FOREIGN TROOPS FROM IRAQ. 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.