3 Americans Killed In Al-Shabab Attack In Kenya

NPR Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A U.S. service member and two Defense Department contractors were killed Sunday when the terrorist organization al-Shabab attacked a Kenyan airfield used by both Kenyan and U.S. forces.
News video: Chicago Mother Says Son Was Soldier Killed In Kenya Extremist Attack

Chicago Mother Says Son Was Soldier Killed In Kenya Extremist Attack 01:20

 A Chicago mother says her son is one of three Americans killed in Sunday’s extremist attack in Kenya.

Three killed in al-Shabab attack on Kenyan military base [Video]Three killed in al-Shabab attack on Kenyan military base

US service member, two civilians killed in attack on the base used by US and Kenyan military personnel.

Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya [Video]Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, in Lamu county.

Hit on Kenya base kills 3 Americans

Hit on Kenya base kills 3 AmericansNAIROBI, Kenya -- Al-Shabab extremists on Sunday overran a key military base used by American counterterrorism forces in Kenya, killing three U.S. Defense...
WorldNews

Militants Attack U.S. Base In Kenya

Militants Attack U.S. Base In KenyaWatch VideoThe terrorist organization al-Shabab attacked a military base used by U.S. troops in Kenya on Sunday. U.S. Africa Command confirmed the attack in...
Newsy Also reported by •SifyNew Zealand HeraldReutersCBC.caBBC News

