Australia wildfires: Rain brings limited relief as Golden Globes stars focus on catastrophe

Independent Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
'Make no mistake the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change based,' said Russell Crowe
Credit: Sky News UK Studios
News video: Rain brings some relief to scorched areas of Australia

Rain brings some relief to scorched areas of Australia 01:49

 Milder temperatures on Sunday brought relief to areas of Australia affected by wildfires, as the number of dead increased to 24.

Well-wishes to Australia sent from Golden Globe stage

NEW YORK (AP) — Australian communities battling wildfires were given several messages of support at the Golden Globes, with Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette...
Seattle Times

Patricia Arquette called out Trump's dangerous war tweets at the Golden Globes

Stars from screens big and small gathered in Beverly Hills, California to honor each other at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, but there was a notable...
Mashable


Tweets about this

max_power50

Max Power Australia wildfires: Rain brings limited relief as Golden Globes stars focus on catastrophe | The Independent https://t.co/5fVUK6weB5 1 minute ago

pixelmic

Mick-Hop RT @ABC: Skies turned bright red on the beach in southeast Australia on Sunday as deadly bushfires continue to burn. Rain has brought some… 2 minutes ago

red_black_cat

✨♡ Rebel Cat ♡✨🏳️‍🌈✊🌹🖤 RT @Independent: Rain brings limited relief to Australia as Golden Globes stars use speeches to focus on catastrophe https://t.co/RxrIVCveaH 7 minutes ago

