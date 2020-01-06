ENRI Indonesia RT @ReutersIran: Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/pvyavGo1m5 1 minute ago Nicki Siamaki Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/FCz4nBfuOY 3 minutes ago Amin Khorami “That (Iran's termination of its commitments to the #IranDeal) would be a further breach of the #JCPOA but not - I… https://t.co/qK10XvFsEm 5 minutes ago MTV English News Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/0e1TZCh1OE 8 minutes ago Timeline Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal: Germany still wants to save Iran's 2015… https://t.co/xSEVkh3dd2 10 minutes ago moomblr 〄 Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/rqit08AyFW 13 minutes ago Henry galvin RT @crewislife: Via @Reuters: Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/JXAOCJ22LQ https://t.co/OXyrWdTCXq 15 minutes ago 😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/rlFqTWgVQ7 https://t.co/RYvZJmmTuv 15 minutes ago