Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Germany still wants to save Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers despite Tehran's announcement on Sunday that it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal 01:36

 Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal. . The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. one of Iran's top...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran: no longer bound by limits on uranium enrichment [Video]Iran: no longer bound by limits on uranium enrichment

Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:17Published

Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal Commitments [Video]Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal Commitments

Iran has been gradually reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal since President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Germany’s Maas: Germany, France, UK will discuss on Iran nuclear deal Monday

Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comJapan TodayDeutsche Welle

Germany hails Russia-Ukraine deal for gas transit to Europe

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has welcomed a deal between Russia and Ukraine to ensure the continued transit of Russian natural gas to Europe. In a...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DodiJusra

ENRI Indonesia RT @ReutersIran: Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/pvyavGo1m5 1 minute ago

NickiSiamaki

Nicki Siamaki Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/FCz4nBfuOY 3 minutes ago

aminismyname

Amin Khorami “That (Iran's termination of its commitments to the #IranDeal) would be a further breach of the #JCPOA but not - I… https://t.co/qK10XvFsEm 5 minutes ago

MTVEnglishNews

MTV English News Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/0e1TZCh1OE 8 minutes ago

ejuitenbroek

Timeline Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal: Germany still wants to save Iran's 2015… https://t.co/xSEVkh3dd2 10 minutes ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/rqit08AyFW 13 minutes ago

henrygalvin88

Henry galvin RT @crewislife: Via @Reuters: Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/JXAOCJ22LQ https://t.co/OXyrWdTCXq 15 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/rlFqTWgVQ7 https://t.co/RYvZJmmTuv 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.