Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Seeking the cross: Icy dips mark the feast of Epiphany

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers plunged into the icy waters of rivers and lakes across Bulgaria on Monday to retrieve crucifixes tossed by priests in Epiphany ceremonies commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ. By tradition, the person who retrieves the wooden cross will be freed from evil spirits and will be […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CTVNews

CTV News Seeking the cross: Icy dips mark the feast of Epiphany https://t.co/83XcwKLIW5 https://t.co/mL3kc0hWYm 58 minutes ago

VestiYm

ym-vesti [Njujork Tajms piše o Srbiji] "Seeking the Cross: Icy Dips Mark the Feast of Epiphany" by The Associated Press via… https://t.co/1y86q3iuaQ 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Seeking the Cross: Icy Dips Mark the Feast of Epiphany - https://t.co/fvMkxbsjUC 1 hour ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Seeking the cross: Icy dips mark the feast of Epiphany https://t.co/Rzn4ZVfY3b 2 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Seeking the cross: Icy dips mark the feast of Epiphany https://t.co/O61LT2FMnt 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.