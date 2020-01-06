Students In India Protest After University Attacked By Masked Assailants
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Protesters say the weekend attack at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University was carried out by Hindu nationalists linked to the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, a charge the BJP denies.
Dozens of students and teachers have been injured after they were allegedly attacked by masked men armed with sticks in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday (December 5).
