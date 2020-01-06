Students In India Protest After University Attacked By Masked Assailants

Masked assailants beat students and teachers with sticks on the campus of a prestigious university in India's capital, injuring more than 20 people in an attack...

Delhi police, facing criticism, probe attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a premier university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the...

