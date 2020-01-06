Global  

Students In India Protest After University Attacked By Masked Assailants

NPR Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Protesters say the weekend attack at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University was carried out by Hindu nationalists linked to the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, a charge the BJP denies.
News video: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi

Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi 05:52

 Dozens of students and teachers have been injured after they were allegedly attacked by masked men armed with sticks in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday (December 5). The student union accused a right-wing student body linked to India's governing BJP political party of being...

Masked mob attacks protesting students, teachers in India’s top university

Masked assailants beat students and teachers with sticks on the campus of a prestigious university in India's capital, injuring more than 20 people in an attack...
France 24

Delhi police, facing criticism, probe attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a premier university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

