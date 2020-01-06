Global  

Footage of the Drone Strike That Killed Qasem Soleimani

eBaums World Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Footage of the Drone Strike That Killed Qasem SoleimaniThe moment drones took out Iranian Quid Forces General Qasem Soleimani.
News video: CCTV 'shows moment missile killed Soleimani'

CCTV 'shows moment missile killed Soleimani' 00:25

 Footage reportedly showing the US drone strike that killed Iranian military chief Qassem Soleimani has surfaced.

Soleimani: Huge crowds pack Tehran for commander's funeral

Iran's supreme leader leads prayers for Qasem Soleimani, killed in a US drone strike on Friday.
BBC News

U.S. Drone Strike That Killed Iran General Soleimani Caught on Video

The U.S. drone strike ordered by President Trump in Baghdad -- which killed top Iranian military commander, Qasem Soleimani -- is captured in new footage from an...
TMZ.com


