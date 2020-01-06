Global  

Wildfires, Burning For Months, Devastate Vast Areas Of Australia

NPR Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Australia faces even hotter weather and strong winds which are expected to worsen the crisis. The disaster is heightening scrutiny of what critics say is inaction on climate change by politicians.
News video: Rain brings some relief to scorched areas of Australia

Rain brings some relief to scorched areas of Australia 01:49

 Milder temperatures on Sunday brought relief to areas of Australia affected by wildfires, as the number of dead increased to 24.

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals [Video]Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals. Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and..

Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads [Video]Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads

Australians were urged on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales. The call to action is in an effort to help residents escape bushfires that are expected to..

Bad Weather Worsens Wildfires In Western Australia

NPR's Noel King talks to Alex White, a reporter for the Herald Sun in Melbourne, about hundreds of fires that have been burning for several months in four states...
Aussie Barty donating Brisbane winnings to wildfire relief

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty was flying home across Australia following the Fed Cup final when she saw the early signs of devastation from the...
