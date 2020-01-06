Rain brings some relief in Australia as fires take toll
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Rain and cooler temperatures are bringing some relief Monday for communities devastated by the out-of-control bushfires raging across Australia. At least 25 people have died as a result of the fires since September. It's estimated nearly half a billion animals are also dead. Nearly 20 million acres have burned, and authorities say the fires could keep burning for months. Jamie Yuccas reports from the Australian capital of Canberra.
Business Insider reports Australia is currently battling against a swathe of wildfires.
Three fires in the state of Victoria have now joined to form a single enormous blaze 23 square miles across.
In..