Rain brings some relief in Australia as fires take toll

CBS News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Rain and cooler temperatures are bringing some relief Monday for communities devastated by the out-of-control bushfires raging across Australia. At least 25 people have died as a result of the fires since September. It's estimated nearly half a billion animals are also dead. Nearly 20 million acres have burned, and authorities say the fires could keep burning for months. Jamie Yuccas reports from the Australian capital of Canberra.
Rain brings some relief to scorched areas of Australia

 Milder temperatures on Sunday brought relief to areas of Australia affected by wildfires, as the number of dead increased to 24.

