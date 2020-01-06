Rain brings some relief in Australia as fires take toll

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Rain and cooler temperatures are bringing some relief Monday for communities devastated by the out-of-control bushfires raging across Australia. At least 25 people have died as a result of the fires since September. It's estimated nearly half a billion animals are also dead. Nearly 20 million acres have burned, and authorities say the fires could keep burning for months. Jamie Yuccas reports from the Australian capital of Canberra. 👓 View full article

