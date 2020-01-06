Global  

Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On Iran

Newsy Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On IranWatch VideoThe House is expected to introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution this week, according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She said the goal is to limit President Trump's military actions regarding Iran. 

The resolution will be similar to the War Powers Authorization Senator Tim Kaine introduced...
Credit: Rumble
News video: Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On Iran

Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On Iran 01:07

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the goal is to limit President Trump&apos;s military actions regarding Iran.

Recent related videos from verified sources

After an Attack on Iran, Old Trump Tweets Resurface Predicting Obama Would Start War in Order to be Reelected [Video]After an Attack on Iran, Old Trump Tweets Resurface Predicting Obama Would Start War in Order to be Reelected

Old tweets from President Trump accusing then-President Obama of starting a war with Iran to secure his reelection have resurfaced as tensions between the U.S. and the Middle Eastern country have..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Makes Trump Squirm, Trump Incensed [Video]House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Makes Trump Squirm, Trump Incensed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refused to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. This action robbed Trump of what he wants most... "total and complete exoneration" following the trial. Asked..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33


Recent related news from verified sources

US House Speaker Pelosi: House will introduce and vote on a 'War Power Resolution' this week

FXstreet.com
FXstreet.com

Pelosi moves to limit Trump’s actions in Iran with War Powers Resolution vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced overnight that she plans on taking measures to potentially curb President Trump’s ability to conduct military operations...
FOXNews.com

