Awkwafina Makes History At The Golden Globes

Newsy Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Awkwafina Makes History At The Golden GlobesWatch VideoAwkwafina won the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film Sunday night — making history in the process.

"The Farewell" actress is the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for lead actress in a film.

While backstage, Awkwafina called her historic win "mind-blowing," telling...
News video: Awkwafina Makes History At The Golden Globes

Awkwafina Makes History At The Golden Globes 00:55

 Awkwafina won the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film Sunday night.

Awkwafina on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show [Video]Awkwafina on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

Awkwafina on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020

Awkwafina won the Golden Globe for her lead role in 'The Farewell' from director Lulu Wang.

Awkwafina creates history at Golden Globes 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): American actor Awkwafina created history at the 77th Golden Globe Awards as she became the first performer of Asian descent...
Awkwafina makes history with Golden Globes win

Awkwafina described the filming experience as "incredible."
