Awkwafina Makes History At The Golden Globes

Monday, 6 January 2020

Watch VideoAwkwafina won the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film Sunday night — making history in the process.



"The Farewell" actress is the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for lead actress in a film.



