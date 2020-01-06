Awkwafina Makes History At The Golden Globes
|
|
Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoAwkwafina won the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film Sunday night — making history in the process.
"The Farewell" actress is the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for lead actress in a film.
While backstage, Awkwafina called her historic win "mind-blowing," telling...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this