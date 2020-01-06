Global  

Lindsey Graham Threatens To Change Rules To Start Impeachment Trial

Newsy Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Lindsey Graham Threatens To Change Rules To Start Impeachment TrialWatch VideoU.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is threatening to change Senate rules to get the impeachment trial started if the House doesn't hand over the articles this week.

In an interview with Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Graham said, "If we don't get the articles this week, then we need to take matters in our own hands and...
News video: Lindsey Graham Threatens To Change Rules To Start Impeachment Trial

 Lindsey Graham says the impeachment trial in the Senate needs to get underway.

Graham wants to change Senate rules to kickstart impeachment trial

Graham wants to change Senate rules to let the impeachment trial begin if Pelosi doesn't transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Graham urges Senate rules change to speed impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeking to break a deadlock over President Donald Trump’s impeachment, a top Republican said Sunday he will push a change in rules that...
