Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

An emotional Khamenei shows Iran general’s death is personal

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In a rare display of emotion from the typically reserved and measured supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cried openly Monday at the funeral of slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani, his most important military commander with whom he shared a deep bond. “Oh Allah, they are in need of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General 01:16

 Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for a "forceful" retaliation. ... a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander [Video]Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander

Hundreds of thousands of mourner turned out across Iran on Sunday to mourn slain military commander Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike. His body was returned home..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Iran doesn't want death of all Jews: Khamenei [Video]Iran doesn't want death of all Jews: Khamenei

Iran&apos;s Ayatollah Khamenei says that his country is not calling for the elimination of the Jewish people, but believes people of all religions should decide Israel&apos;s future. Iran..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's leader Khamenei weeps at general's funeral as nation grieves

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept while leading mourners in prayer for the funeral on Monday of slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, whose...
Reuters

Iran’s new Quds Force commander brings continuity, if not charisma, to post held by slain predecessor

ISTANBUL — Just hours after a U.S. drone strike killed Iran’s charismatic elite Quds Force commander in Baghdad early Friday, Tehran announced it had named a...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aglb66

RTwittNews ★ Agency RT @NewsHour: In a rare display of emotion from the typically reserved and measured supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cried op… 20 seconds ago

PatChooley

Pat Chooley How come these guys can kiss .... but other guys get stoned for kissing!?!! —— An emotional Khamenei shows Iran gen… https://t.co/dqEv6snnyn 45 seconds ago

RaCuevas

RaCu RT @ABC: Mourners attend a funeral ceremony in Tehran for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike last week. In… 2 minutes ago

EmmaB_2603

Emma RT @TheView: AFTERMATH OF SOLEIMANI STRIKE: ABC News Political Director @rickklein weighs in on tensions with Iran following the U.S. airst… 2 minutes ago

realThomDurbin

Thom Durbin 🇺🇸 I am sure Emperor Hirohito felt the same way when Admiral Yamamoto was shot down by US Army air forces.🇺🇸.… https://t.co/vTYjaVRSdP 3 minutes ago

memeorandum

memeorandum An emotional Khamenei shows Iran general's death is personal (@ayaelb / Associated Press) https://t.co/qUkZnyBIVI https://t.co/1eoWkTb5Aw 3 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cried openly at the funeral of slain Gen Qasem Soleimani https://t.co/07V89khW… 4 minutes ago

a_angellav

Angella Abushedde Mourners attend a funeral ceremony in Tehran for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike… https://t.co/xxqbxmUXhe 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.