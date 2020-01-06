An emotional Khamenei shows Iran general’s death is personal
Monday, 6 January 2020 () DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In a rare display of emotion from the typically reserved and measured supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cried openly Monday at the funeral of slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani, his most important military commander with whom he shared a deep bond. “Oh Allah, they are in need of […]
Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for a "forceful" retaliation. ... a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood...
Hundreds of thousands of mourner turned out across Iran on Sunday to mourn slain military commander Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike. His body was returned home..