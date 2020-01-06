Global  

Iranians mourn and vow revenge on US over Gen. Soleimani killing

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Grief and anger have spread across Iran after a targeted U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qasem Soleimani.
 
News video: Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General 01:26

 Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement from the...

Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral [Video]Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran&apos;s streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter said his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

Mourners flood Tehran to honour Iranian general killed by U.S. [Video]Mourners flood Tehran to honour Iranian general killed by U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets of the capital Tehran on Monday to honour Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general whose death in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq has stoked fears of a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published


Will Iran resume and accelerate its race for nuclear weapons?

Will Iran resume and accelerate its race for nuclear weapons?Los Angeles: Iran’s announcement Sunday that it will no longer abide by the most important limits in the landmark 2015 nuclear deal could place Tehran back on...
WorldNews

Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday warned that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the U.S. after an airstrike on an airport in Baghdad...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewIndiaTimesReutersSeattle Times

DanCGoldberg

Dan Goldberg RT @NPR: Massive crowds gathered in the streets of Tehran Monday to mourn Gen. Qassem Soleimani. His daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, warned ov… 34 seconds ago

