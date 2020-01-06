Global  

Japan pledges to improve border checks, bail conditions after Ghosn escape

France 24 Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Japan’s justice minister vowed Monday to strengthen border checks and review bail conditions after Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, fled the country despite supposedly stringent surveillance. 
News video: Japan orders tighter border controls after Ghosn flees country

Japan orders tighter border controls after Ghosn flees country 00:57

 Japan's justice minister and prosecutors call the escape of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn illegal and respond by tightening border controls. Adam Reed reports.

Japan vows to improve border checks, bail after Ghosn flight

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s justice minister vowed Monday to strengthen border departure checks and review bail conditions after Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos...
Seattle Times

Japan to revise measures for immigration, bail conditions

Tokyo, Jan 6 (IANS) Japanese authorities announcedon Monday that they will revise measures concerning immigration and bail conditions to prevent escapes such as...
Sify


