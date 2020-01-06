Global  

Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cries at funeral of slain General Qassem Soleimani

New Zealand Herald Monday, 6 January 2020
Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cries at funeral of slain General Qassem SoleimaniIn a rare display of emotion from the typically reserved and measured supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cried openly Monday at the funeral of slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani, his most important military commander with whom...
News video: Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website

Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website 01:19

 WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high ranking Iranian commander. According to AFP, the Federal Depository Library Program's website was...

Ministers arrive in Downing Street for talks on Iran [Video]Ministers arrive in Downing Street for talks on Iran

Key ministers arrive in Downing Street to discuss the spiralling crisis in the Middle East following the US's assassination of Iran's top military leader. In attendance were Foreign Secretary Dominic..

Mourners flood Tehran as calls for revenge over Soleimani grow [Video]Mourners flood Tehran as calls for revenge over Soleimani grow

Iran's leaders join massive crowds in the capital for the funeral procession of top commander assassinated by the US.

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran mourns, supreme leader weeps for Soleimani

Iran's supreme leader wept while praying over the casket of a top general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered...
Rockets explode near US embassy in Baghdad after Suleimani mourners shout 'death to America'

Rockets explode near US embassy in Baghdad after Suleimani mourners shout 'death to America'President Hassan Rouhani meets family of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen Qassem Soleimani (Iranian Presidency Office via AP) Vehicles drive past a billboard...
