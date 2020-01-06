Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cries at funeral of slain General Qassem Soleimani
Monday, 6 January 2020 () In a rare display of emotion from the typically reserved and measured supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cried openly Monday at the funeral of slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani, his most important military commander with whom...
WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high ranking Iranian commander.
According to AFP, the Federal Depository Library Program's website was...
Key ministers arrive in Downing Street to discuss the spiralling crisis in the Middle East following the US's assassination of Iran's top military leader. In attendance were Foreign Secretary Dominic..
