Iraq and U.S. should work together on troop withdrawal: Iraqi PM

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Top US General: Leaked US Letter To Iraq A 'Poorly Worded' Draft A leaked letter from the U.S. military to Iraq created impressions of an imminent U.S. withdrawal. But according to Reuters, the top US military officer says it was a poorly worded draft document meant.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published 2 days ago Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops Vote comes after PM Abdul Mahdi recommended parliament take urgent measures to expel foreign troops from Iraq. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal - PM The Iraqi military joint operations command has received a letter from the U.S. army concerning a possible withdrawal of its troops from the country, Prime...

Reuters India 18 hours ago



Iraqi PM spoke with Germany's Merkel about foreign troop withdrawal: statement Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday about an Iraqi parliamentary resolution calling on foreign troops to...

Reuters 2 days ago





Tweets about this