Iraq and U.S. should work together on troop withdrawal: Iraqi PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday told the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad , Matthew Tueller, that both countries should work together on implementing an Iraqi parliamentary resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops.

