Iraq and U.S. should work together on troop withdrawal: Iraqi PM

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday told the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, that both countries should work together on implementing an Iraqi parliamentary resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops.
