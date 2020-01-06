Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Quake rattles Puerto Rico, damages homes on southern coast

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday damaged homes and destroyed a rock formation on a beach that had been a tourist attraction, but there were no reports of injuries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

5.7-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.7-magnitude quake jolted Puerto Ricans out of their beds Monday morning, the strongest quake yet to hit the U.S. territory...
Seattle Times

Puerto Rico struck by 5.8-magnitude quake

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Quake rattles Puerto Rico, damages homes on southern coast https://t.co/A9fE2KCWQi https://t.co/v1az7k8cCO 1 minute ago

ejuitenbroek

Timeline Quake rattles Puerto Rico, damages homes on southern coast: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake off… https://t.co/FHFl8NlWrO 12 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Quake rattles Puerto Rico, damages homes on southern coast https://t.co/kzYwx9z1IR https://t.co/3x9BIj6Ph0 23 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Quake Rattles Puerto Rico, Damages Homes on Southern Coast - https://t.co/8G1DWs18nZ 33 minutes ago

ExtinctRebelRI

Extinction Rebellion RI 🌱 RT @EcoInternetDrGB: Quake rattles Puerto Rico, damages homes on southern coast: Reuters https://t.co/7dj2QISiK3 MORE w/ EcoSearch - news:… 40 minutes ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Quake rattles Puerto Rico, damages homes on southern coast: Reuters https://t.co/7dj2QISiK3 MORE w/ EcoSearch - ne… https://t.co/byW3IIqmZt 41 minutes ago

dottyinaction

Dottyinaction RT @repairrestores1: Quake rattles Puerto Rico, damages homes on southern coast https://t.co/FAzcvkWs4L 43 minutes ago

Delfts_auw

The effect to your cause RT @knittingknots: Quake rattles Puerto Rico, damages homes on southern coast - Reuters https://t.co/JesImdN2tG 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.