Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump impeachment trial: 10 senators to watch

Al Jazeera Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
As congressional leaders try to come to a deal on rules for Trump's trial, these senators' votes may become crucial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: John Bolton Says He'll Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial

John Bolton Says He'll Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial 00:45

 John Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.

Recent related videos from verified sources

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed [Video]John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed. President Donald Trump's former national security advisor made the statement on Monday. ... since my testimony is once again at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial

John Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

With Trump impeachment trial on hold, Senate to focus on 'ordinary business'

U.S. senators, who had expected just weeks ago to be turning their attention to an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, will kick off the week focusing...
Reuters Also reported by •SifyCBC.ca

Giuliani Says He Would Testify At Trump’s Impeachment Trial

By Ken Bredemeier Rudy Giuliani, U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and a key figure in pressing Ukraine to launch investigations to benefit...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.comMediaiteSifyReuters IndiaCBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IAmAmnaNawaz

amna RT @sarajust: In the battle over start of Senate trial, @LisaDNews points out while @senatemajldr may be playing to an audience of one (Tru… 2 minutes ago

sarajust

Sara Just In the battle over start of Senate trial, @LisaDNews points out while @senatemajldr may be playing to an audience o… https://t.co/8vNrPh29mX 2 minutes ago

ReidMediaAgency

Paul Reid As congressional leaders try to come to a deal on rules for Trump's trial, these senators' @AJEnglish… https://t.co/zK60oplvBT 4 minutes ago

systonhouse

eleanor pepper RT @cpeedell: Is this the snowball on top of the Hill? Only 4 Republican senators are needed to ensure witnesses can be called to #Trump’s… 9 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: Republican US Senators seek rule change to dismiss Trump #Impeachment without trial https://t.co/jdZHe0jny8 10 minutes ago

MarciaDaughtre1

Marcia Daughtrey🎉🌎 RT @SadieTNResist: Bolton Is willing to testify in Trump’s Impeachment trial but #MoscowMitch won’t subpoena him or other witnesses. What i… 11 minutes ago

pepper55bs

@bradley08185329 RT @KapeciaResists: These GOP senators could break the stalemate in Trump's impeachment trial https://t.co/IVaZQjsgc3 13 minutes ago

mebennui

❄️mebennui❄️ #FLOTITS❄️ RT @TheDemCoalition: "Bolton was the most prolific note-taker at the top level of the White House and probably has more details than any im… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.