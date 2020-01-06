Global  

TV mixup has Russian fans celebrating world junior gold despite losing to Canada

CBC.ca Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Some Russian hockey fans were celebrating victory despite losing at the world junior hockey championships because of a confusingly timed TV repeat.
