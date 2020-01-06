Global  

U.S. Ambassador To Afghanistan John Bass Steps Down

Newsy Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
U.S. Ambassador To Afghanistan John Bass Steps DownWatch VideoThe U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan is stepping down from his post.

John Bass has served in Kabul since December 2017. His departure comes as tensions have increased dramatically between Iran and the U.S. and as American attempts to restart peace talks with the Taliban have so far failed. Another round of...
News video: U.S. Ambassador To Afghanistan John Bass Steps Down

U.S. Ambassador To Afghanistan John Bass Steps Down 01:06

 A State Department official told CNN that Bass&apos; decision to step down as ambassador was &quot;long-planned.&quot;

US ambassador leaves Kabul, his Afghan 2-year tenure ends

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Ambassador John Bass left Kabul on Monday as his two-year tenure as America’s top diplomat in the war-torn country has ended....
Seattle Times


