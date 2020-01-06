U.S. Ambassador To Afghanistan John Bass Steps Down

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan is stepping down from his post.



John Bass has served in Kabul since December 2017. His departure comes as tensions have increased dramatically between Iran and the U.S. and as American attempts to restart peace talks with the Taliban have so far failed. Another round of... Watch VideoThe U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan is stepping down from his post.John Bass has served in Kabul since December 2017. His departure comes as tensions have increased dramatically between Iran and the U.S. and as American attempts to restart peace talks with the Taliban have so far failed. Another round of 👓 View full article

