suz jp RT @vanessa_vash: DAY 73 Strike to #SaveCongoRainforest We have a new climate activist. Please follow her @AdraboSuzanna Climate Chang… 2 minutes ago

Seher Zeynep Yılmaz RT @drkerem: We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the bushfires in #Australia claiming the lives of an estimated 480 million… 3 minutes ago

Vanessa Nakate DAY 73 Strike to #SaveCongoRainforest We have a new climate activist. Please follow her @AdraboSuzanna Climate… https://t.co/FpzkHMhPyF 17 minutes ago

SEO Service Provider In Barisal, Bangladesh 'We stand with the people of Australia': US firefighters join effort to combat devastating blazes Scores of U.S. f… https://t.co/M2GzoeSQft 40 minutes ago

RAY BAEZ 'We stand with the people of Australia': US firefighters join effort to combat devastating blazes… https://t.co/Vgimc7FHEo 42 minutes ago

Washington stories 'We stand with the people of Australia': US firefighters join effort to combat devastating blazes via @usatoday https://t.co/XtsRWsFN7t 47 minutes ago