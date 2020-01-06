Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'We stand with the people of Australia': US firefighters join effort to combat devastating blazes

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Scores of U.S. firefighters are joining the international effort to combat Australian bushfires that have killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Tourists, firefighters flee as new heatwave fans Australia blazes

Tourists and firefighters were forced to flee vast fires burning in southeastern Australia on Monday, as a heatwave rekindled devastating bush blazes across the...
CTV News

Tourists, firefighters flee as new heatwave fans Australian blazes

Tourists and firefighters were forced to flee vast fires burning in southeastern Australia on Monday, as a heatwave rekindled devastating bush blazes across the...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

jp_suz

suz jp RT @vanessa_vash: DAY 73 Strike to #SaveCongoRainforest We have a new climate activist. Please follow her @AdraboSuzanna Climate Chang… 2 minutes ago

Szyderler

Seher Zeynep Yılmaz RT @drkerem: We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the bushfires in #Australia claiming the lives of an estimated 480 million… 3 minutes ago

vanessa_vash

Vanessa Nakate DAY 73 Strike to #SaveCongoRainforest We have a new climate activist. Please follow her @AdraboSuzanna Climate… https://t.co/FpzkHMhPyF 17 minutes ago

Hafizul_Islam_M

SEO Service Provider In Barisal, Bangladesh 'We stand with the people of Australia': US firefighters join effort to combat devastating blazes Scores of U.S. f… https://t.co/M2GzoeSQft 40 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ 'We stand with the people of Australia': US firefighters join effort to combat devastating blazes… https://t.co/Vgimc7FHEo 42 minutes ago

wash_stories

Washington stories 'We stand with the people of Australia': US firefighters join effort to combat devastating blazes via @usatoday https://t.co/XtsRWsFN7t 47 minutes ago

WhatsHerFace33

Madam Poker RT @SummerSoldier12: @BetteMidler Australia will always stand with the US because we recognise that the pig in the White House is a fake pr… 2 hours ago

khaledob

‏د. خالد عبيد العتيبي @AusAmbKuwait Definitely we stand with #Australia And we #PrayForAustralia .. My daughter was born in #Sydney while… https://t.co/3uZv1AiE9g 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.