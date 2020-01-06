Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Top Trump administration officials to brief U.S. Senate on Iran-Iraq Wednesday

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Top Trump administration officials including the secretaries of state and defense will brief the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday on the developments in Iraq and Iran after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian official in Baghdad, according to Senate aides.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump does not have authority to go to war with Iran -Schumer

Trump does not have authority to go to war with Iran -Schumer 01:50

 The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate said on Friday that President Donald Trump does not have the authority to go to war with Iran without congressional authorization.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President: U.S. will strike back if Iran retaliates [Video]President: U.S. will strike back if Iran retaliates

Now to the worldwide implications after the U.S. drone attack that killed Iran's top military leader. Iran now says it will no longer abide by the 2015 nuclear deal and lawmakers in Iraq have taken a..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:10Published

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution [Video]House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Schumer calls for witness testimony at impeachment trial, says new ‘revelations’ a ‘game changer’

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Monday took up his push to have the Senate issue subpoenas that demand testimony from top Trump administration officials during the Senate...
FOXNews.com

US presses Iraq to protect American personnel after embassy attack: ‘There will be no Benghazis’

Trump administration officials and U.S. lawmakers turned up pressure on Iraq’s government to keep American personnel in the country safe, after a stunning...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Top administration officials to brief Congress on Iran as Democrats move to rein in Trump - CNN Top administration… https://t.co/Db1aIIEYi0 8 minutes ago

frankcleare

Frank Cleare Top administration officials to brief Congress on Iran as Democrats move to rein in Trump https://t.co/pItdxGRjgR 9 minutes ago

blacknewszone

Black News Zone Top administration officials to brief Congress on Iran as Democrats move to rein in Trump https://t.co/LwphT740Bc https://t.co/kr4iZqrBnu 9 minutes ago

arezonafamily

arezonafamily Top administration officials to brief Congress on Iran as Democrats move to rein in Trump https://t.co/EuGtENJCV9 https://t.co/kAvb7Ysynn 10 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Top Trump administration officials to brief U.S. Senate on Iran-Iraq Wednesday https://t.co/YF18H4Kabt https://t.co/RvUAGoky6K 17 minutes ago

manekicat_koban

招きネコに小判♡ Top Trump administration officials to brief U.S. Senate on Iran-Iraq Wednesday - Reuters https://t.co/vOPgutI557 19 minutes ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ Top administration officials to brief Congress on Iran as Democrats move to rein in Trump – CNN https://t.co/XQPZJHcJfy 20 minutes ago

outsidegang

Town of Lewiston, NY So America's IC reports aren't corrupt when it's to trumps advantage.. Top administration officials to brief Congre… https://t.co/cRTfhngEKz 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.