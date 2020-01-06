Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crime charges in L.A.

CTV News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angeles, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges in New York was poised to get underway.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in Los Angeles 00:34

 Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angeles, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges in New York was poised to get under way. Prosecutors in LA recently said they were reviewing eight cases accusing Weinstein of sexual assault.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Women in L.A. County: DA [Video]Harvey Weinstein Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Women in L.A. County: DA

As his criminal trial is poised to get underway in New York City, Harvey Weinstein on Monday was charged with additional sex crimes -- this time in Southern California -- following a lengthy..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:44Published

De Blasio, Police Officials Discuss Crime Statistics [Video]De Blasio, Police Officials Discuss Crime Statistics

Amid a spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes, Mayor Bill de Blasio and police officials including NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea held a news conference to discuss monthly crime statistics.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 21:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Indicted On New Sex Crime Charges In Los Angeles As New York Trial Begins

'We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims'
Daily Caller Also reported by •ContactMusicFOXNews.comTMZ.comReutersSBSIndian ExpressMediaitecbs4.comDeutsche WelleCBS 2

NYC education official charged in child sex crime case

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a high-ranking New York City education official for allegedly using a computer to facilitate a...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BABSBARBY

BARBARA RT @sfpelosi: Courage is contagious: Harvey Weinstein indicted on new***crime charges in Los Angeles, just as his New York trial began. L… 14 seconds ago

MagicFox645

MagicFox645 RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein is indicted on new***crime charges in Los Angeles, just as his trial on separate rape and… 23 seconds ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein charged with two new sexual assault cases in Los Angeles as his high-profile… https://t.co/6lJljrkbFd 44 seconds ago

SoanMaria

light-within RT @patti_mint: Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new***crime charges in Los Angeles, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual a… 51 seconds ago

BloombergAU

Bloomberg Australia Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new***crime charges in Los Angeles, on the same day his trial in New York i… https://t.co/Yppomsasd2 1 minute ago

land_terri

Terri Land RT @dirkbowowtzki: Wow! New***crime indictments. Will we see Harvey in a wheelchair soon? Harvey Weinstein Indicted on New Sex Crimes Ch… 1 minute ago

CatvllvsVerona

GentlemanOfVerona⭐️⭐️⭐️ Oh, what a coincidence. #RedCarpet "Harvey #Weinstein has been indicted on new***crime charges in Los Angeles" https://t.co/xNl7hpaUmI 2 minutes ago

diamondsforex

Linda RT @business: JUST IN: Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new***crime charges in Los Angeles, on the same day his trial in New York is… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.