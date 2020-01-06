Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President

Newsy Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For PresidentWatch Video"More and more they're recognizing that you're the one who's actually going to get it done," Castro said.

Just days after Julián Castro ended his own presidential bid, the former San Antonio mayor and Housing and Urban Development Secretary said he's backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President 00:43

 Castro announced the endorsement in a video posted to Twitter Monday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren secures endorsement from ex-rival Castro [Video]Warren secures endorsement from ex-rival Castro

2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren won the backing on Monday of former rival Julian Castro, putting the only Latino candidate in the 2020 Democratic field on her side just weeks ahead of the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:56Published

Elizabeth Warren Lands Endorsement From Julián Castro [Video]Elizabeth Warren Lands Endorsement From Julián Castro

Elizabeth Warren Lands 2020 Endorsement From Julián Castro. Castro, a former U.S. Housing Secretary, ended his bid for president just days ago. There's one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for president after ending his own campaign

Julian Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development Secretary under President Obama, ended his own 2020 campaign last week.
USATODAY.com

Julian Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President In 2020

Castro dropped out of the presidential race earlier in January
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.