Julian Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren in presidential race

CBC.ca Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Former Obama administration housing chief Julian Castro is endorsing Elizabeth Warren's presidential bid, saying the Massachusetts senator is "the most qualified, best-equipped candidate to win the nomination" and defeat President Donald Trump.
News video: Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President 00:43

 Castro announced the endorsement in a video posted to Twitter Monday.

