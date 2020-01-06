Global  

480 million animals believed dead in Australian wildfires

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Experts say an estimated 480 million animals are believed dead from the Australian wildfires since September 2019.
 
News video: Animals Injured In Australian Wildfires Could Be Helped By Colorado Crafters

Animals Injured In Australian Wildfires Could Be Helped By Colorado Crafters 02:06

 Those with a creative streak in Colorado are getting to work for a good cause, to help animals injured in the Australian wildfires.

Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires [Video]Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires

Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires. The New South Wales Police released a statement on Monday regarding the charges. Legal action has been taken against 183 people..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires [Video]8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires

8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires. Wildfires continue to rage across Australia, having scorched more than 12 million acres of land since September. . With the fires..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published


Over 1 billion animals feared dead in Australian wildfires, experts say

The World Wildlife Fund in Australia estimates that as many as 1.25 billion animals may have been killed directly or indirectly from fires that have scorched...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsJust Jared JrWorldNewsFOXNews.com

Australia wildfires: More than half a billion animals and plants killed as glaciers turn black

Australia wildfires: More than half a billion animals and plants killed as glaciers turn blackThe wildfire crisis ravaging Australia has wreaked environmental havoc since it began in September, wiping out almost 500 million animals and turning glaciers in...
WorldNews


