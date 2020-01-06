Apria Brown New story on NPR: What's Happening In Baghdad Following Iraqi Parliament Vote To Expel U.S. Forces https://t.co/PFIMwJMjMY 39 seconds ago János Medenica New story on NPR: What's Happening In Baghdad Following Iraqi Parliament Vote To Expel U.S. Forces https://t.co/ZnI23Npmcl 2 minutes ago NPR World What's Happening In Baghdad Following Iraqi Parliament Vote To Expel U.S. Forces https://t.co/Y25YVWbwxu 13 minutes ago