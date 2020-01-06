Global  

What's Happening In Baghdad Following Iraqi Parliament Vote To Expel U.S. Forces

NPR Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
In Baghdad, there was tension, preparation for a funeral and a flurry of diplomatic activity a day after Iraq's parliament voted to expel U.S. forces.
News video: Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops

Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops 02:22

 Vote comes after PM Abdul Mahdi recommended parliament take urgent measures to expel foreign troops from Iraq.

Iraqi parliament approves measure ending foreign troop presence [Video]Iraqi parliament approves measure ending foreign troop presence

Iraq&apos;s parliament on Sunday called on all foreign troops to be ordered out after the United States killed a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad. Zachary..

Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing [Video]Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing

Democrats question whether US president needed congressional approval, while Trump says he was acting in self-defence.

U.S. disappointed in Iraqi parliament vote, urges reconsideration

The United States was disappointed in the decision by Iraq's parliament on Sunday to recommend that all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the...
Iraqi parliament backs government push to expel foreign troops

Iraq's parliament on Sunday backed a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops should be ordered out, responding to the U.S. killing of a top...
