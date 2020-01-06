The Naked Philanthropist Has Been Banned From Instagram Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Kaylen Ward, aka the Naked Philanthropist, has had her Instagram deactivated after she was selling nudes on the platform in hopes of raising money to save the koalas.

