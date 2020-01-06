If Donald Trump orders the bombing of Iranian cultural sites, would it be a war crime?

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a tweet that gained wide notice internationally, President Donald Trump warned that an Iranian attack on U.S. targets could drive him to counter with an attack on Iranian cultural sites. Just days after he ordered a drone strike that killed high-ranking Iranian military figure Qassem Soleimani, Trump tweeted, "Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have.........targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, ... >>More 👓 View full article

