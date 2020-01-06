Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

If Donald Trump orders the bombing of Iranian cultural sites, would it be a war crime?

PolitiFact Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
In a tweet that gained wide notice internationally, President Donald Trump warned that an Iranian attack on U.S. targets could drive him to counter with an attack on Iranian cultural sites. Just days after he ordered a drone strike that killed high-ranking Iranian military figure Qassem Soleimani, Trump tweeted, "Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have.........targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran &  the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, ... >>More
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike

Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike 01:43

 In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump vowed to attack Iranian cultural sites, which many pointed out is considered a war crime under international law.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell calls Soleimani killing 'decisive'; Schumer calls it 'impulsive' [Video]McConnell calls Soleimani killing 'decisive'; Schumer calls it 'impulsive'

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that lawmakers should wait for the facts before criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to kill top Iranian military leader Qassem..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran [Video]Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's threat to destroy Iranian cultural sites would be war crime, experts say

Trump threatened to attack Iranian cultural sites if Tehran targetted US interests
Independent

U.S. signed treaties not to harm cultural heritage – UNESCO

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his threat to go after Iranian cultural sites. The post U.S. signed treaties not to harm cultural heritage –...
Premium Times Nigeria Also reported by •HinduBBC NewsReutersMediaiteSeattle Times

Tweets about this

pitterdu

Pitterdu RT @PolitiFact: NEW: If President Trump orders the bombing of Iranian cultural sites, would it be a war crime? Experts say yes, though enfo… 1 minute ago

atompkins

Al Tompkins @real_greg_brady man oh man I have seen a LOT of stories about potential war crimes. Here is one of ours. https://t.co/7LHFoMM3lQ 2 minutes ago

monicaMedHist

Monica H Green RT @stephenniem: President Trump’s threats against Iranian #culturalheritage would be a war crime according to multiple U.S. and internatio… 16 minutes ago

stephenniem

Dr. Stephennie Mulder President Trump’s threats against Iranian #culturalheritage would be a war crime according to multiple U.S. and int… https://t.co/po6OijZYks 39 minutes ago

Mr_D_Compton

D. Compton Ambrose If Donald Trump orders the bombing of Iranian cultural sites, would it be a war crime? (Short answer: Yes.)… https://t.co/Dvwn8ThCup 48 minutes ago

seng225

Christian "The purposeful targeting of cultural sites is prohibited and is punishable under international law according to mu… https://t.co/9ZBaSnDd4K 1 hour ago

ciqii

Donald Hump RT @skinnergj: If Donald Trump orders the bombing of Iranian cultural sites, would it be a war crime? | PolitiFact https://t.co/Uj6524CW7X… 1 hour ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest If Donald Trump orders the bombing of Iranian cultural sites, would it be a war crime? | PolitiFact https://t.co/Uj6524CW7X via @skinnergj 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.