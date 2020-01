Watch VideoPuerto Rico is recovering after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the island early this morning. The quake hit as the territory kicked off its Three Kings Day holiday.According to Puerto Rico's Director of Emergency Management, there were no major injuries. In these videos you can see houses toppled over, cars

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources PUERTO RICO QUAKE: San Franciscan Fernando Velez on Puerto Rico quake damage San Franciscan Fernando Velez visiting Puerto Rico talks with CBSN Bay Area about damage from earthquakes Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:43Published 24 minutes ago Houses destroyed by the 5.8-magnitude quake in Puerto Rico A damaging 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico, and destroyed houses and vehicles on Monday (January 6). According to the US Geological Survey, the tremor happened at 5:32 a.m... Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:12Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources 4.5 quake hits Puerto Rico amid rare seismic activity SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Thursday in the latest of a rare string of quakes that has frightened many in the...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



Quake rattles Puerto Rico, damages homes on southern coast A 5.8-magnitude earthquake off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday damaged homes and destroyed a rock formation on a beach that had been a tourist...

Reuters 8 hours ago





Tweets about this