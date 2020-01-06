Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran Nuclear Deal On Life Support After Soleimani Killing

Newsy Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Iran Nuclear Deal On Life Support After Soleimani KillingWatch VideoThe international deal constraining Iran's nuclear program is still technically in effect — but it's been rendered almost entirely irrelevant by Iran's latest departure from the agreement. 

Iran announced Sunday it would abandon the final restriction on how many uranium-refining centrifuges its program can...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Nuclear Deal On Life Support After Soleimani Killing

Iran Nuclear Deal On Life Support After Soleimani Killing 01:40

 Iran's latest move leaves the country with almost no international constraints on its nuclear program.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country [Video]Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country

Iraq’s parliament called for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave their country. This comes after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general and President Donald Trump threatens Iran. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

How could Iran respond to the US, and have they already calculated the target? [Video]How could Iran respond to the US, and have they already calculated the target?

How could Iran respond to the US, and have they already calculated the target?

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EU regrets Iran nuclear moves but hopes to keep deal alive

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union expressed regret on Monday over Iran’s announcement that it will no longer be bound by all its nuclear obligations, but...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NewsySeattlePI.comReuters IndiaNews24

U.S. Attack Could Jeopardize What's Left Of The Iran Nuclear Deal

U.S. Attack Could Jeopardize What's Left Of The Iran Nuclear DealWatch VideoThe U.S. killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani is stoking fears that Iran could speed up progress on its stalled nuclear program. Last year,...
Newsy Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaNews24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Delathor_

Michael 🆘️ 🇺🇸 @jerseygirl85331 @laureldavilacpa What if they want to HONOR President Obama's deal? Iran Nuclear Deal On Life Sup… https://t.co/bbRjYfeOs4 3 minutes ago

SC0T_4_LIFE

Alastair F Bell RT @sahouraxo: Don’t let the corporate media put the blame for this escalation on #Iran. Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal. Trump impo… 10 minutes ago

RKCowgirl_Life

RDS RT @Mikel_Jollett: Before Trump, Iran was adhering to the points of the nuclear deal and nowhere near war with the United States. Because… 1 hour ago

praghav435

Prasanna Raghav 🌹 RT @pegPeggyToddatr: @jnats61 @RichardEngel @NBCNightlyNews All this is because Trump could not stand having Obama's name on the Iran nucle… 2 hours ago

Nicole28053557

Nicolecherie @LindseyGrahamSC We did not start the war the terrorist blew up our embassy. Are the Americans worth nothing that… https://t.co/S0Nh61DNri 3 hours ago

Nicole28053557

Nicolecherie @DianeScales5 @LindseyGrahamSC Me too! We did not start it the terrorist blew up our embassy. Are the Americans w… https://t.co/RIAACbFDc2 3 hours ago

ThomasM39180038

Thomas McGlone So in 2015 when the Iran Deal was signed I bought a box. In the box I put equipment I might need in a life or death… https://t.co/LByD0NOuWT 3 hours ago

jmw512

Justin Weiner @Acyn Hey Ted, disingenuous much? GOP doesn't care about Iran getting weapons, or they'd have backed the nuclear de… https://t.co/qANQ2hu2uc 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.