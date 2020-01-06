Global  

John Bolton Says He Will Testify Before The Senate If He's Subpoenaed

Newsy Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
John Bolton Says He Will Testify Before The Senate If He's SubpoenaedWatch VideoFormer national security adviser John Bolton said he will testify in the Senate impeachment trial if he's subpoenaed. 

Bolton is one of the key players who did not appear during any of the open- or closed-door hearings in the House. But we do have some idea of what could come up if he testifies in front of the...
News video: John Bolton Says He Will Testify Before The Senate If He's Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify Before The Senate If He's Subpoenaed 01:37

 John Bolton is one of several key players who did not appear for any impeachment inquiry hearings in the House.

John Bolton ‘prepared to testify’ if subpoenaed by Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that he is “prepared to testify” if he is subpoenaed by the Senate in its...
Seattle Times

John Bolton, Who Threatened to Sue the House, Now Says He's Willing to Testify in Senate Impeachment Trial

John Bolton, Who Threatened to Sue the House, Now Says He's Willing to Testify in Senate Impeachment TrialFormer national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that if he is subpoenaed by the Senate during its impending impeachment trial, he is willing to...
WorldNews


