US deploys 6 B-52 bombers to Diego Garcia in Indian Ocean after Soleimani strike

The U.S. Air Force is deploying six B-52 bombers to Diego Garcia, an island base in the Indian Ocean, amid the rising threat from Iran to retaliate after a U.S.-led airstrike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

