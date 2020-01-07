Global  

US deploys 6 B-52 bombers to Diego Garcia in Indian Ocean after Soleimani strike

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
The U.S. Air Force is deploying six B-52 bombers to Diego Garcia, an island base in the Indian Ocean, amid the rising threat from Iran to retaliate after a U.S.-led airstrike killed  Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. 
